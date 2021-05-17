INDOT announces hiring fairs

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will host hiring fairs at ten locations across the state on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

INDOT has more than 100 open positions available, but say the greatest need is for skilled trade positions. INDOT recently increased starting pay for highway technicians and several other positions to $19 per hour, with opportunities to move up to $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license.

Recruiters will be available at the following locations to share information about starting a career at INDOT, answer questions, and help candidates to apply:

Aurora – 8074 W. U.S. Highway 50, Aurora, IN 47001

Bluffton – 2800 W. State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714

Cloverdale – 10 High St, Cloverdale, IN 46120

Elkhart – 58905 County Road 9, Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne – 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Gary – 7601 Melton Road, Gary, IN 46401

Indianapolis – 7105 E. Brookville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239

Seymour – 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wabash – 1178 Manchester Avenue, Wabash, IN 46992

West Lafayette – 2319 U.S. Highway 231, West Lafayette, IN 47906

For a list of open positions, visit workforindiana.in.gov.