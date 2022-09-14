INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host Winter Seasonal Hiring Events on September 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at 13 places across the state.

INDOT says the winter seasonal positions run between November 1 and April 1. Pay starts at $20 per hour for full-time operations and $24 per hour for snowplow-only operations. Job duties include performing general highway maintenance, traffic maintenance, snow and ice removal and other winter duties. A valid CDL is required to be considered for a seasonal role.

INDOT says registration is not required to attend the event. Interviews will be conducted on site and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency.

As for the hiring fairs closest to the Tri-State, those include:

Fall City Sub District Office 5701 US 31, Clarksville, IN 47129

Bloomington Sub District Office 2965 N Prow Rd, Bloomington, IN 47404

Terre Haute Sub District Office 5693 East Sony Drive Terre Haute, IN 47802



For a full list of hiring fair locations and more information, please visit this website. People who are interested may also text INDOT Careers to 468311 to receive more job postings.