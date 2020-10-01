INDOT offering the public input, insight on Indiana State Railroad Plan update

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is updating the Indiana State Railroad Plan, which is required to be done every four years.

The plan is used to find out how to improve freight and passenger railroad transportation throughout the state.

In the interest of transparency, INDOT is sharing the development and implementation of the new plan.

An online survey will be available to the general public any time now.

Also, railroad industry representatives will meet this month, and again in February and May.

For the next seven months, INDOT will conduct virtual and phone interviews with Indiana shippers and freight organizations to get feedback.

The goal is to make railroad transportation more safe, efficient, and convenient.

You can track the progress and find updates in the Rail section of INDOT’s website.

(This story was originally published on October 1, 2020)

