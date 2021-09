INDIANA (WEHT) – INDOT officials are inspecting their winter fleets ahead of the winter months.

Officials pulled out trucks at the Chandler location on Tuesday and say they’ll be inspecting vehicles all across the region. Officials say the goal of the inspection is to make sure everything is in top shape as they approach the winter months.

Officials also say they want to make sure taxpayer money is being put to good use and they feel making sure everything is in working order will do just that.