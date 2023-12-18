CYNTHIANA, Ind. (WEHT) — INDOT says the IN-65 bridge over I-64 near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line is beginning to show its age, so contractors will start rebuilding the bridge on January 8.

The construction will last until July. Work will be done to replace the bridge’s concrete and steel.

“It’s basically getting to pass the point of being able to just keep rehabbing it,” Gary Brian said, who serves as the INDOT Southwest public relations director. “It’s basically to the point where we need to just completely rebuild it.”

Drivers in the area say the work will not terribly affect them.

“It’s not going to bother us,” Kenny Will said. “My son lives out toward Cynthiana, and he drives an LP truck. So, he’s going to have to take a couple of different routes to do the same job as he’s doing now.”

Though the bridge is safe to use at the moment, INDOT tells us this bridge is something the organization has kept an eye on.

It was originally built in 1966 and previously reconstructed in 1983.

“It’s a really important project, obviously keeping the life of our bridges and overpasses — keeping those in good shape — are paramount. So, that’s what we’re doing here,” Brian said.

Meanwhile — the I-64 on-and-off ramps will stay open.

INDOT will direct vehicles toward detours, but they will be a number of miles away toward US-41 and Poseyville.

When the bridge is taken down, traffic will also close on I-64, but that will only happen overnight when traffic is low.

“The important thing we ask for for folks is just to be patient,” Brian said. “We want to make sure that the bridges, roads and the bridges that people drive over every day are as safe as possible.”