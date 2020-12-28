INDOT shutting down portion of SR 37 near Martinsville

MORGAN CO, Ind (WEHT) A stretch of highway will close this weekend in central Indiana and remain closed for most of 2021.

INDOT will shut down a five mile section of SR 37 in Morgan County to help speed up construction on I-69. The closure starts Saturday in the Martinsville area.

Officials say the full closure will allow work to be completed a full year faster than trying to maintain limited access through the work zone.

The official detour for north-south state highway traffic follows S.R. 39, S.R. 67 and S.R. 144. Long-distance traffic is encouraged to avoid the construction altogether and use alternate routes including I-65, S.R. 135 and I-70.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

