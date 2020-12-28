INDOT shutting down portion of SR 37 near Martinsville

MORGAN CO, Ind (WEHT) A stretch of highway will close this weekend in central Indiana and remain closed for most of 2021.
INDOT will shut down a five mile section of SR 37 in Morgan County to help speed up construction on I-69. The closure starts Saturday in the Martinsville area.
Officials say the full closure will allow work to be completed a full year faster than trying to maintain limited access through the work zone.
The official detour for north-south state highway traffic follows S.R. 39, S.R. 67 and S.R. 144. Long-distance traffic is encouraged to avoid the construction altogether and use alternate routes including I-65, S.R. 135 and I-70.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Newburgh nursing home residents get COVID-19 vaccine
- Owensboro police looking for person of interest in theft case
- Webster County rings in the New Year with a new Sheriff
- 140 year old building in Evansville gets funding to determine if its façade can be preserved
- AT&T extends relief to customers impacted by the explosion in Nashville