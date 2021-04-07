INDOT southwestern holding job fair

(WEHT) The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for new team members and will host a virtual job fair on April 14. The job fair will be virtual and requires applicants to have Microsoft Teams to join the job fair.

During the virtual event, INDOT will will highlight our current job opportunities and explain the how your skill set could set you up for success with our agency. Available positions include Highway Maintenance Technicians, Equipment Mechanics, Summer Seasonal Workers, Construction Engineers, Construction Project Inspectors, Logistics Analyst, Materials Manger and more.

There are two times for the job fair, which will be on April 14.

11 a.m. CT- Click here to join INDOT Virtual Job Fair

3 p.m. CT – Click here to join INDOT Virtual Job Fair

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)