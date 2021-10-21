INDOT to host one-day hiring event

(WEHT) – Thursday, Oct. 28, the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a winter hiring event at multiple cities across the state. The hiring events will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

INDOT says that full time winter seasonal employees earn $20 an hour and on-call snow plow drivers earn $24 an hour. The agency says all winter seasonal employees must have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) at the time of their interview. They add that winter seasonal CDL drivers who work full-time may qualify for $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses.

Hiring event locations include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Crawfordsville, Gary, Plymouth, Aurora, Columbus and Clarksville. Information on the events and a full list of locations can be found here.

