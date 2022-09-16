INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast.

Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.

Smokin’ Barrel was started in 2016 by Mike and CJ McFarland. According to their website, the ribs are keto-friendly and are made with a sugar-free dry rub.

“The secret to Smokin’ Barrel BBQ’s fantastic ribs is a low and slow process, a robust dry rub, and high-quality wood. You can totally taste the difference,” writes Mashed.

Smokin’ Barrel BBQ is at 2316 S. German Church Road. Online orders can be placed here.

TIP: If you’re someone who likes sauce dripping off their ribs, you won’t find that at Smokin’ Barrel! They say “sauce is not boss,” and “our meats stand alone.”