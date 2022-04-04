ESMERALDA COUNTY, Nev. — An Indianapolis couple has been missing for nearly a week with their last known location being in the Nevada desert.

According to the Esmeralda Count Sheriff’s Department, Ronnie and Beverly Barker were believed to have departed on a trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tuscon, Arizona, on March 26. Somewhere along a barren stretch of Nevada desert, however, the couple vanished with authorities saying their last cellphone ping came from the area of Coaldale, a ghost town in Esmeralda County, on March 27.

Photo from Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Department

Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were driving a white 2015 Sunseeker RV with black decals and Indiana license plate C128H. Police said they were towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana plate FL211A.

Police said both of the Barkers have known medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 485-6370.