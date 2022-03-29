PORTLAND, Ore. — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in jeopardizing lives, destroying public property and inciting violence during protests in Portland in the late summer of 2020. The same man also took part in protests in Indianapolis in 2020, where he garnered attention by hugging a police officer after the crowd had marched to the governor’s mansion.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Portland, Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices. Police said Muhammad purchased several “growler” bottles which were used as Molotov cocktails that were thrown toward police during the protests in Portland.

According to the United States Justice Department release, Muhammad was caught on video on Sept. 23, 2020, throwing the explosive device which landed near police officers and exploded into a large fireball. One officer’s leg was said to have caught fire as a result.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Muhammad and his girlfriend purchased bats and the growler bottles at a Goodwill store and were shown on surveillance footage making the purchases. Bats and growlers would later be found after protests with Goodwill price tags still on them. Cell phone records from Muhammad’s phone also showed messages where he bragged about supplying bats to rioters and contained a shopping list of Molotov cocktail ingredients, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, 2020, authorities said a Molotov cocktail was lobbed at a police sound truck but did not explode. It was recovered by police and said to be a yellow glass growler with a Goodwill sticker on the bottom, a cloth wick and ignitable liquid. DNA analysis linked the growler to Muhammad, authorities said.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Portland police arrested Muhammad after he was spotted smashing windows with a metal baton. A loaded handgun magazine was found on his person, authorities said. A loaded handgun matching the magazine was found discarded near the location of his arrest.

“Muhammad’s trip to Portland does not appear to be an isolated event,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon release. “Investigators obtained evidence that he traveled to Louisville, Kentucky in August 2020 to meet with anti-government and anti-authority violent extremist groups to conduct firearms and tactical training. Investigators also obtained several public social media posts by Muhammad promoting violence toward law enforcement in other cities including Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Chicago.”

Muhammad was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 15, 2021, on charges of possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement and using explosives to commit a felony.

By pleading guilty to his charges of possession of unregistered destructive devices, Muhammad faces up to 10 years in federal prison per count. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that due to his acceptance of responsibility, they will recommend at 10 years sentence. His sentencing is set for June 21, 2022.

Muhammad was also involved in Indianapolis protests in June of 2020 and received attention for ending a protest near the governor’s mansion that had grown intense by hugging an officer and walking side-by-side with police.

“I never in a million years thought I would embrace a cop like that. I feel like our message was heard, by some at least,” Muhammad said afterward.