INDIANA (WEHT) – Hoosiers its time to step up! Food banks across Indiana have reported they are serving more Hoosiers now than in the middle of the pandemic.

“Inflation impacts food banks as well as the neighbors that we serve. In a lot of ways. Food costs for us are up about 12%,” said Sarah Estell, senior director of communications for Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Officials said the main cause points to inflation but also recognize that the end of pandemic relief initiatives like emergency SNAP benefits, also likely played a part.

In Marion County alone, they have recently seen a 28% increase in need of a food bank.

Since mid-January other food banks report serving 50 to 75 new families every week

We urge you to help a fellow Hoosier out in anyway you can, whether it’s donating food or volunteering at your local food bank.

