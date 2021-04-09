Injured K9 bill signed into law

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb signed 18 bills into law, including one inspired by an Evansville police officer. The bill allows ambulance drivers and EMT’s to transport police K-9’s injured in the line of duty to a veterinary clinic. The bill says injured people still have priority over K-9’s.

Another bill affecting first responders says police and firefighters can live anywhere they want. The current law says they must live in or adjacent to the county they serve and within 50 miles of their workplace.

Students must now have one semester of civics education in either the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)