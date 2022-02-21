ST. JOSPEH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police notified media they’ve been requested to investigate an inmate’s death at St. Joseph County Jail. Law enforcement officials say ISP was contacted Monday morning following an inmate found unresponsive in a medical isolation unit.

According to documents, Rebecca Powell, 63 of South Bend, Ind., was found unresponsive just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Jail and medical staff began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived.

Police report Powell was pronounced dead at the jail and Powell’s family has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.