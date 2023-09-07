HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are seeking interns at the Statehouse for the 2024 legislative session.

House interns will be paid $900 bi-weekly as they work in downtown Indianapolis during the session, which starts in January and concludes in March. Spring-semester intern positions are full time, Monday through Friday, and include free parking, career and professional development assistance, enrollment access to an Indiana government class and opportunities to earn academic credits through the student’s college or University. Interns are also eligible to apply for a competitive $3,000 scholarship to use toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.

Representative Tim O’Brien says students can apply for internships in a variety of departments related to their field of study, including legislative operations, policy and communications and media relations.

“We have options that will help you achieve your career goals in a variety of fields,” O’Brien said. “Working at the Statehouse while the legislature is in session builds both skills and resumes for young professionals.”

Applications are available online and are due by October 31.