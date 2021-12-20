Interstate 69 near Martinsville opens to northbound traffic

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) On Monday afternoon, Governor Eric Holcomb and INDOT announced the partial opening of Interstate 69 through the Martinsville area.

Northbound lanes are open, while the southbound lanes are planned to open on Friday. This is the latest addition to the I-69 Finish Line project. Residents in Martinsville and Morgan County can say goodbye to the traffic headaches that were brought by all of the detours in place while this section of the interstate was completed.

Construction on the next segment in Johnson and Marion counties is scheduled to start in the spring. This will link Interstate 69 with Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.