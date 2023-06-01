HENDERSON Ky. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Board of Animal Health has issued a warning about a new invasive tick species.

The warning regards the Asian Longhorned Tick, an invasive species of tick that has recently been found in Southeastern Indiana. These ticks are usually found in pastures and tall grass, and they prey on farm animals, pets, wildlife and people.

The CDC says that the Asian Longhorned Tick is less attracted to human skin, and advises that you check your pets for ticks after being outdoors.