Investigation could imperil new local casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Gaming Commission said more than 10 people are being investigated for possible financial misconduct.

The companies involved with the Terre Haute and Gary casinos have been under scrutiny. That’s after executives were accused of illegally funneling corporate money to a former state lawmaker’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign.

The gaming commission wants a report within the next month for it to decide what action to take.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)