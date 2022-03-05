LAWRENCE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us an investigation has lead to the arrest of a former Bedford police officer, allegedly involved in a battery incident earlier last year. Morgan Lee, 45, was taken into custody early March.

Investigation started when the Bedford Chief of Police received a complaint from a citizen saying Lee battered them.

The investigation ultimately lead to Lee’s arrest in which he is now charged with:

Official Misconduct, Level 6 Felony

Strangulation, Level 6 Felony

Battery, Class B Misdemeanor

Indiana State Police says on March 4, 2022, Lee turned himself in to the Lawrence County Jail.