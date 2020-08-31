IPL must improve station after Clean Air Act violation

A Tri-State power company will make improvements at a local generating station following a violation of federal and state law. The company must also and shut down two coal units must by 2030.

Indianapolis Power and Lights will make changes at its Petersburg Generating Station. IPL will start by reducing emissions and installing a pollution control device on one of the plant’s coal-fired units.

The agreement in federal court says IPL may go ahead and retire two of the coal-fired units instead of getting the control device. IPL must also pay $1.5 million, with $600,000 going to the state of Indiana.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)