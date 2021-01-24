Indiana Cases

ISDH reports 2,565 more COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,565 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 23 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 9.9%, with a cumulative rate of 10.7% positive.

As of January 18, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 in Yellow, 57 in Orange and 34 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,118 total COVID-19 patients: 1,684 confirmed and 434 under investigation.

ISDH says 29% of ICU beds and 75.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

As of Sunday, 434,287 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 98,517 are fully vaccinated, according to the state. Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

