INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com.

This website provides details of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on March 30 .

Trooper Trainees’ salaries will increase to $47,000 on July 1 and includes 200 hours of paid time off and $3,800 of paid overtime during the academy. Salaries increase to $51,000 upon graduation from Trooper Trainee to Probationary Trooper.

Probationary Troopers that graduate from the 83rd Recruit Academy and successfully complete their Field Training Officer program will receive a $5,000.00 dollar one-time taxable cash bonus in addition to their regular salary.

Included Benefits:

Post-9/11 GI Bill Benefits during the academy and probationary year.

Military and Law Enforcement service purchase options. Service Purchase Calculator.

New take home patrol car issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use).

Uniforms and over $9,000 of New equipment issued at no cost.

3 hours of on-duty physical training per week.

40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave.

Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees.

Lifetime pension and deferred compensation w/State matching.

Endless Opportunities and Career Advancement.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. Graduation date is December 15. Must meet a minimum vision standard of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting IndianaTrooper.com or recruiting Sergeant Kocsis directly at akocsis@isp.in.gov and any Employment Services Section team member at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.