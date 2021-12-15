ISP assigns new probationary troopers to the Jasper district

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) On Tuesday, Indiana State Police announced the assignment of three probationary troopers to the Jasper district. The new troopers are Andrew Recker, Mackenzi Alexander and Chase Snider.

The troopers are now beginning a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Upon completing this training period they will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and start conducting patrols on their own.

Trooper Recker is a 2015 graduate of Southridge High School in Huntingburg. He has an Environmental Science degree from Knox College.

Trooper Alexander is a 2018 graduate of Edgewood High School in Ellettsville. After high school, she attended Ivy Tech Bloomington, majoring in Criminal Justice with a minor in Emergency Medical Science.

Trooper Snider is a 2014 graduate of Springs Valley High School in French Lick. He served in the U.S. Army from 2016 to 2019.

All three troopers are recent graduates from the 81st Indiana State Police Academy.