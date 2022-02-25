EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be stepping up patrols to help curb dangerous and aggressive driving. The enforcement campaign will run from Feb. 25 through March 21.

The safety initiative is designed to reduce crashes and traffic deaths and to promote safe driving around St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament. It also comes at a time when roadway deaths continue to climb across the state and nation.

Troopers will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, They will be showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence.

The extra enforcement is funded through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI). Traffic deaths continued to rise at a record pace last year nationwide according to newly released federal data.

NHTSA projects that an estimated 31,720 people were killed on U.S. roadways in the first nine months of 2021. That is a 12% increase from the same period in 2020.

Initial data from ICJI shows that 941 people died in fatal crashes last year in Indiana. That’s up 5% from 2020 and a 16% increase from pre-pandemic 2019. Those numbers represent the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2005.

Alcohol and drug impairment, distracted driving, speeding, and not wearing seat belts are some of the leading causes behind the rise in fatalities.

“Last year, Indiana saw more traffic fatalities than we’ve seen in over a decade, and it doesn’t appear to be improving,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “So far this year, fatal crashes in Indiana have claimed the lives of 2.5 people every day on average with over 100 lives lost already. It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to turn this around.”

The department will be encouraging drivers to focus on safe driving and follow the rules of the road throughout the campaign. This means always wearing a seat belt, driving sober, watching for pedestrians, distraction-free driving, and obeying all posted speed limits.

Some precautions should be taken before getting behind the wheel. Those who plan on drinking alcohol need to designate a sober driver ahead of time, use public transportation or use a ride service to get home safely.

“We cannot and should not tolerate the continuing crisis on our roadways,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “Every driver and vehicle occupant has a responsibility when traveling. We need more people to take this seriously and to drive as their life depends on it – because it does.”

Drivers are encouraged to call 911 if they encounter an impaired or unsafe driver on the road.