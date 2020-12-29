ISP dealing with backlog of weapon permit requests

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police are dealing with a backlog of concealed weapon permits requests. ISP say they get 20,000 permit requests a week.

Some reasons for delays include criminal history and forms being filled out incorrectly.

One gun shop owner says he’s seen a rise in gun and ammunition sales. He believes it could be connected to the interest in permits. Steve Ellis, owner of Top Guns, says 2020 has been a unique year for the firearm industry.

If you’re interested in applying for a permit it can be done online. Due to privacy laws, the questions cannot be answered over the phone.

(This story was originally published on December 28, 2020)

