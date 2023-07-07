HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police took a Paoli man into custody early Friday morning after observing him allegedly making unsafe lane movements and driving left of center but further tests raised eyebrows.

Troopers state the man allegedly almost hit an oncoming vehicle and authorities attempted to stop him for several miles.

After failing field sobriety tests, authorities state the man was taken into custody, but further investigation revealed he had a BAC of .299%, over three and a half times the legal limit.

Indiana’s BAC limit is .08%