ISP: Reckless driver causes fatal crash

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police said one person has died after a reckless driver caused a crash on southbound I-65 in Johnson County.

Police said the accident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’re told good Samaritans pulled the driver of a pick-up from the wreckage performed CPR. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP said the other vehicle involved in the wreck was a semi tractor-trailer and that driver was not injured.

Investigators believe a white Chevrolet Cobalt with either Illinois or Kentucky license plates was driving recklessly, speeding, weaving in a and out of traffic, braking suddenly in front of vehicles and giving hand gestures to other drivers.

Police said the driver of the white Cobalt allegedly pulled in front of the pick-up truck and suddenly braked.

The pick-up then swerved to avoid hitting the Cobalt and was hit by the semi.

Anyone who has information should called police.

Anyone who may have been traveling in the area of I-65 between Indianapolis and Columbus. Indiana between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., who has a vehicle equipped with a dash camera, is asked to review their footage for a white Chevrolet Cobalt with Illinois or Kentucky License plates.





(This story was originally published on June 16, 2020)

