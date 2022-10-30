INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation.

Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference that is scheduled to start promptly at 10 a.m. (EST).

After the press conference, the event will be available to watch on the Indiana State Police YouTube channel.

