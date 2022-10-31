CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) says days ago officials arrested Terry Daffron for the rape of a female juvenile in 1996.

ISP says in September 2019, a Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) hit connected Daffron to the rape. Police say the CODIS system is a database maintained by the FBI that allows state and local law enforcement laboratories to store and compare DNA profiles from crime scenes and convicted offenders.

ISP says following this discovery, a detective worked closely with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and was later granted a DNA Search Warrant by the Crawford County Circuit Court. Police say after Daffron’s DNA was collected, a laboratory analysis confirmed the match of his DNA to the DNA collected by another detective in 1996.

Police say on October 20, Daffron accepted a Plea Agreement in the Crawford County Circuit Court for Rape. Officials say Daffron is scheduled for a sentencing hearing later in 2022.