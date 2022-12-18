OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.

The Owen County Prosecutor had contacted ISP and requested an investigation after an officer from the Spencer Police Department allegedly removed items from secured storage.

An investigation by detectives with the ISP Investigation Section determined Deckard, a sergeant who has been working with Spencer Police for 10 months, used his authority to take illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the DEA Drug Take Back Container stored in the police department.

Deckard was arrested and booked into the Owen County Jail early Friday morning where he posted bond, the release said.