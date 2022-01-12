ISP now accepting applications for 83rd Recruit Academy

INDIANA (WEHT) – If you’re interested in being an Indiana State Trooper, now’s your chance.

Applications are being accepted for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Anyone interested must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. The deadline to apply is March 27.

The following criteria must be met for employment as an Indiana State Trooper:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is December 15, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year with healthcare benefits and a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.