FRENCH LICK, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are assisting the Federal Aviation Administration with the investigation of a deadly plane crash that happened at the French Lick Airport on Saturday.

According to a release from ISP, dispatch received 911 calls reporting a small plane crashed at the French Lick Airport just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Officers and first responders say they located a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was one occupant in the plane who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Orange County coroner. The victim’s name is being withheld until family has been notified.