ISP participating in National DEA Drug Takeback Day

(WEHT) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring this year’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, which will be held this Saturday, October 23. This is their 21st nationwide “Take Back” initiative. They state that it seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs.

The Dubois County area drop off site is located at the Indiana State Police on 2209 Newton Street Jasper, IN 47546. That site is open from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Along with the Jasper post, there will be other collection sites located nationwide.

They tell us that all sites will accept expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The police will properly dispose of them without threat to the environment. The program is for liquid and pill medications. They add that vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.