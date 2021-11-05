ISP partner with U.S. Department of Justice to promote National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

INDIANA – The Indiana State Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

Students in the Fifth Grade across the state can submit a poster for the contest. The state winner will receive a national award certificate and their poster will be selected to go to the national competition. The national winner will be invited to Washington D.C. to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Submissions must be sent by February 26 and must feature the phrase “Bringing our missing children home” somewhere on the poster. Posters must measure 8 ½ X 14 inches and can not be made with digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs or stamping. Submissions must include an application with description of the image and a brief biography of the artist. Only one poster per student is allowed for submission. Submissions are to be sent to:

Indiana State Police Museum

Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey

8660 E 21st Street Indianapolis, IN 46219

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day in 1983. The day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority.

To learn more about the National Missing Children’s Day Poster contest, click here.