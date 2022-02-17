MORGAN CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A suspect who was both a volunteer firefighter and 911 dispatcher has been arrested due to allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), on February 17, a Morgan County 911 Dispatcher and Paragon Volunteer Fire Fighter was arrested for possession of child pornography. ISP says a criminal investigation was started on December 2, 2021, when Trooper Robert Whyte and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) detectives got some information from a past investigation that Luke A. Jobes, 23, from Paragon, had some child pornography.

ISP says that after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, Trooper Whyte submitted charging documents to the Morgan County Prosecutors Office on February 14. ISP says an arrest warrant was issued for Jobes who was placed in the Morgan County Jail on Possession of Child Pornography.