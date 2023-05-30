Photo of the stolen school bus stuck in a field/Indiana State Police

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A police pursuit of a stolen school bus came to an end late Tuesday morning after the chase led officers across two separate counties.

According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit took officers through parts of both Decatur and Shelby counties and left a trail of damage in the pursuit’s wake including multiple police cars being damaged.

Police said no one was injured in the pursuit but did report property damage.

The suspect was safely taken into custody, according to state police.

A photograph released by state police shows the pursuit finally came to an end after the school bus apparently became stuck in a field.

State police said more information about the incident will be released shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.