HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Indiana State Police trooper got some help from another motorist while stuck on I-64.

According to ISP officials, Trooper Hadley was driving home from an honor guard detail when he got a flat tire.

A passing truck driver named Guiva pulled over to help Hadley out and was able to get Hadley back on the road quickly.

A second person stopped as the pair were finishing up to take a couple of pictures.

“We so much appreciate Guiva’s kindness and willingness to help one of our Troopers,” ISP stated.