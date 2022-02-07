ISP: While pulling kids on a sled, man gets threatened

KNOX CO., Ind (WEHT) – On the afternoon of February 6, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to the 4000 block of East Fox Run Drive, Vincennes, after it was reported that a male had threatened to shoot another male for riding a four-wheeler and pulling his two children on a sled in a nearby common area.

ISP says when troopers arrived, they identified the male that allegedly made the threat as Gary Sorgius, 68, of Vincennes. Troopers conducted an on-scene investigation and concluded Sorgius did not have a weapon in his possession at the time of the incident, but he allegedly made the threat he was going to shoot the male on the four-wheeler and yelled to another person to get his gun, says ISP.

ISP says Sorgius was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he was being held on bond. He was charged with Intimidation.