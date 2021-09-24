ISU announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for upcoming year

INDIANA (WEHT) – As millions of Americans prepare to get the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Indiana State University says students will need to roll up their sleeves for the new year.

A vaccine requirement for students and staff will go into effect on January 1, 2022. Those who do not show proof of vaccination will have to take part in weekly COVID-19 testing. This will add to the current COVID-19 requirements like masking and social distancing.

The university says it’s working with a vendor to provide testing to students. They also said they plan to release more details about the vaccine requirement later in the semester.