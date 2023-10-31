TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has identified the student who died last weekend.

Josiah Samuel Wilkin, 20, of Terre Haute, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 27. He was a student at ISU pursuing a degree in Digital Film and Media.

“Indiana State University is heartbroken by the sudden loss of Josiah,” President of Indiana State University Dr. Deborah Curtis said. “We send our thoughts and condolences to his parents, Chad and LaDonna, his siblings, Jocelyn and Jensen, and all his friends and family. He’ll be remembered as someone who always had a positive attitude and wore a smile on his face across campus.”

Wilkin was born with arthrogryposis, however those who knew him said he didn’t let that stop his positive outlook, or his ability to be kind to those he met.

Born in Evansville, Wilkin had a deep interest in the St. Louis Cardinals, Star Wars, and anything having to do with superheroes.

More information regarding Wilkin and funeral and visitation information can be found online here. ISU officials said the school will be holding a ceremony to honor Wilkin at a later date with information to be announced at a future time.