TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One student has been separated from the Indiana State University Campus and community while an investigation continues into reports of sexual assaults committed in an ISU residence hall.

According to a RAVE alert sent to students midday Tuesday, ISU Police are investigating three sexual assaults reportedly involving a single student suspect.

The alert mentioned that ISU Police took immediate action to investigate the reports. As part of the investigation, and in accordance with ISU policy, a risk and safety assessment was performed which resulted in an “Emergency Separation Order” being issued for the student, pending further investigation. ISU said that the order “removes and excludes a student from the ISU campus and community while an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information related to the situation is being asked to contact ISUPD at 812-237-5555.