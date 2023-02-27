FILE – Students walk to classes on the Indiana University campus, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University Bloomington has issued an alert notifying students of an armed person on campus.

The alert, which was issued around 9:50 p.m. by IU Notify Bloomington, said the armed subject was reportedly in the area of 3rd Street and Faculty Avenue.

“If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room,” the message read. “Lock doors if possible and remain in place until you receive a final IU Notify update or law enforcement gives you other instructions.”

Around 10:10 p.m., IUPD Bloomington tweeted the following:

“IUPD are in the area of 3rd St., Fess and Indiana searching for a white male with a dark hoodie. Subject carrying large object. Stay clear of area.” IUPD Bloomington

The alert told anyone with information on the armed person to call 911. No other information was immediately provided.