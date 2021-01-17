IU encourages and supports state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie, 70, rolls up his shirt sleeve as he prepares to receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) With distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine underway in Indiana and across the nation, Indiana University is continuing efforts to advance the state’s vaccine rollout plan while stressing the importance of Hoosiers getting vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie and IU Vice President Emeritus Charlie Nelms received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at IU Health Bloomington.

Indiana University Vice President Emeritus Charlie Nelms, 75, receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

IU Health Bloomington Director of Emergency and Trauma Services Katy Howe, left, and registered nurse Heather Riggins question Indiana University Vice President Emeritus Charlie Nelms, 75, about his medical history as they prepare to administer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie, 70, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie, 70, rolls up his shirt sleeve as he prepares to receive a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

IU Health Bloomington Director of Emergency and Trauma Services Katy Howe, left, and registered nurse Heather Riggins question Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie, 70, about his medical history as they prepare to administer the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at IU Health Bloomington on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

McRobbie said he is confident that IU, which announced Friday it was finalizing plans to open a vaccine site on the IU Bloomington campus, will help the state achieve its goal of eventually making the vaccine available to all Hoosiers. The IU School of Medicine is also participating in the phase 3 trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine. About 630 IU medical and nursing students are helping to administer the vaccine.

Nelms is advocating for underrepresented populations to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he knows there are those who are skeptical of the vaccine, but he has trust in both the science behind it and the scientists who have created it. He hopes that everyone will sign up to receive it when it is their turn to do so.

Those who qualify to receive the vaccine can schedule vaccination appointments through OurShot.in.gov.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 17, 2021)