IU Health gives Ivy Tech $8.75 million to expand nursing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Health has given an $8.75 million grant to Ivy Tech Community College to expand its nursing program and increase student enrollment.

The two organizations said Tuesday that Ivy Tech will use the money to pay faculty and recruit staff, buy equipment and fund support services for students. Indianapolis-based Ivy Tech graduates more than 1,300 associate-degree nursing students each year, more than any other Indiana nursing school.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Ivy Tech offers nursing programs at 18 of its 19 campuses, and plans to start a program at the remaining campus, in Hamilton County, next year.