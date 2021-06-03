IU launches vaccine incentive program

BLOOMINGTON, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana University is launching an incentive program for all students, faculty and staff who submit proof of vaccination via the self-report form.

Each week, two students will be selected at random to win up to $500 in gift cards, vouchers, dining credits or prizes. One employee will also be chosen each week and will be able to choose between an Apple Watch, Airpods Pro, a JBL Speaker or a Yeti Cooler.

A grand prize will be announced on July 2. One student will win free in-state tuition for one year and employees will be able to choose between a pair of season tickets for either the Colts or the Indiana Repertory Theater.

This will take place at all IU campuses. In total, over $70,000 in prizes will be distributed between students, faculty and staff.