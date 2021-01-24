IU law professor joins President Biden’s Justice Department

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Dawn Johnsen, an Indiana University law professor, has joined the U.S. Department of Justice under President Joe Biden’s new administration.

The Herald-Times reports that Johnsen was sworn in Wednesday as a senior counselor in the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel. She had served as a volunteer with the incoming Biden administration’s Department of Justice agency review team as part of the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations.

Under President Bill Clinton’s administration, Johnsen had worked in the Office of Legal Counsel as acting assistant attorney general, and she was once under consideration for the same role under President Barack Obama.