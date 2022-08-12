The Campus Center is pictured from the air on the IUPUI campus in downtown Indianapolis on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institute into separate academic organizations.

On Friday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced that they are taking a new look at how the Indianapolis campus is operated. The new vision, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, will transform the joint venture between the two universities into separate academic organizations.

Under the new vision, the universities will govern their own programs. The memorandum calls for a more energized role for each university and the production of more graduates ready to participate in the modern economy.

“This new vision will enable the number of Purdue’s STEM graduates to grow and also provide more opportunities to our students and faculty both in Indianapolis and in West Lafayette,” said Purdue University’s president Mitch Daniels. “What we are announcing today responds to calls we have heard from Indianapolis and across the state for a bigger and more visible Purdue in Indianapolis. Our state and its largest city require a world-class, high-technology research presence of the quality Purdue represents.”

In a release, the presidents of both universities pointed to the joint institute as an example of how this agreement brings them together in ways that will create transformational change in Indianapolis and the state, creating a global center of research and an engine of growth.

“This is an historic moment for Indianapolis, for IU, and for our entire state,” Indiana University’s president Pam Whitten said. “We are building on IUPUI’s more than 50 years of accomplishment to propel us into becoming one of the preeminent urban research universities in this country. In addition to expanding our science and technology programs, we plan to grow across the board, create more opportunities for students, and become even more deeply integrated with the Indianapolis community through close relationships with local businesses, nonprofits, sports organizations, and more.”

While Indiana University owns and operates the IUPUI, certain programs grant Purdue degrees. Under the agreement, IU will take over the operation of what is currently the School of Science, except for the Department of Computer Science. IU says it will expand its Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering with new computer science programs in Indianapolis.

IU will also enhance the integration of its science programs with its School of Medicine and other allied health science schools. The release said it will establish collaborations with new research areas.

Along with this change, Indiana University said it would rebrand its Indianapolis campus as IU Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science and technology as an integrated expansion of Purdue West Lafayette. The university also plans to open a branch of its Purdue Applied Research Institute on or near the current IUPUI.

Purdue has yet to settle on a name for its Indianapolis operations. Its working name is Purdue in Indianapolis.

Indiana University will continue to provide certain administrative services for both academic organizations and maintain the intercollegiate athletic program.

The universities said working groups will be formed to address a variety of specific areas, and both universities are committed to executing a smooth transition that puts students first. The completion of the realignment is expected in time for the fall 2024 semester, at which time the new academic organizations will become official.