BLOOMINGTON, Ind — An Indiana University student is fighting to survive in Ukraine. She just fled the capital city of Kyiv for western Ukraine.

“I haven’t slept for more than 36 hours, and we have been on the road for 26 hours,” details IU grad student Dafna Rachok.

She was staying at her family’s home, as her parents took a fateful vacation out of the country. Several Russian helicopters attacked a nearby airport forcing Rachok and her friends to hide in a bathroom and lie on the floor.

“It smells like smoke. It smelled like fire. You could really smell it in the air, and you could hear it. We put our hands on our head, and just stuff like that,” explains Rachok, “A lot of people are being wounded by pieces of glass and other small objects that cut their skin.”

Rachok eventually made it to her destination in Ivano-Frankivsk, but there were sirens going off. She says there were unconfirmed rumors of Russian planes being shot down overhead.

“From what I hear there is no shortage of people who are ready to take arms, and to do whatever they can,” says Rachok.

“I am afraid that the next day will be the end of the resistance in Kyiv,” responds Sergei Zhuk, a Ukranian born Ball State history professor, “They did not believe Putin would attack. They believed in bluff attacks.”

He calls Russian President Vladimir Putin the aggressor, and says that he is typically supported by older Russian generations who still long for the old Soviet Union.

“Not the younger generation. They are westernized. They listen to rock and roll and hip hop. It’s very different,” explains Zhuk.

Years ago, Zhuk used to be a DJ in Russia, and he would play Kiss and AC/DC. He says the KGB confiscated his tapes, and called the band logos nazi-like.

“They brainwash the public,” continues Zhuk.

He says the government pushes rhetoric that Ukrainians are fascists and Nazis.

“Through all 60s, 70s, 80s they blame us to be neo-Nazi. Can you imagine us being [Nazis being] partly Jewish, partly Greek? Even our President is 100% Jewish? His great-grandfather was a rabbi!” exclaimed Zhuk, “Can you imagine a rabbi is a fascist? Is a Nazi? It’s nonsense.”

He believes Putin gains confidence on a divided America.

“They show these three stories, the Trump victory, January 6th, and Kabul story on the television all of the time. They are preparing the mentality of the Russian consumer that this will be a piece of cake,” says Zhuk of America’s perceived weakness.

Zhuk says his family is too old to escape now, and Rachok plans to stay put for now in western Ukraine. Zhuk fears the Russians may block off the border to Poland allowing no one to escape.