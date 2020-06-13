IU Trustees rename intramural center after Bill Garrett

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana University Trustees have unanimously approved a resolution to name the intramural center on the Bloomington campus after Bill Garrett, the school’s first black basketball player.

Garrett, from Shelbyville, broke the color barrier in Big Ten basketball when he made his varsity debut in 1948. He went on to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. The trustees approved the resolution Friday.

The center formerly was named after Ora Wildermuth, a former IU trustee and judge from Lake County. Trustees voted to remove Wildermuth’s name in 2018 because of his opposition to racial integration and comments he made about race.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

LATEST NEWS