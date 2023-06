HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mike Pence is running for president. The former VP filed his candidacy June 5. He is going up against several Republican candidates, including his former boss – Donald Trump, who is enjoying a wide lead in the polls.

For some insight on the upcoming campaign, we asked Aaron Dusso, Chair of the Department of Political Science at IUPUI, to join us.

